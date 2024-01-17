NEW YORK (PIX11) — Smoke in the subway tunnels between Manhattan and Brooklyn is disrupting train service between the two boroughs on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The A and C trains are running on the F line between Jay St-MetroTech and West 4th St-Washington Square while the FDNY responds to smoke between Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to the MTA. There will be delays on the F line.

The A will make local stops between 59 St-Columbus Circle and West 4th St-Washington Square.

The E and F trains are running with delays in both directions to accommodate the rerouted A and C trains in Brooklyn and Manhattan, officials said.

“We’re rerouting A/C trains in Brooklyn and Manhattan while FDNY investigates a report of smoke in the A/C train tunnel between those boroughs,” NYCT Subway posted on X.

Southbound F trains are running express from Smith-9th Street to 18th Avenue. Take G trains for local service.

There are also delays on the E, B and Q trains, according to the MTA.