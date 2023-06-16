Image taken from PIX11’s Chopper of the haze in New York City (PIX11)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As wildfires continue to burn through Canada, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement, warning New Yorkers of impacted air quality on Friday.

“While we continue to monitor air quality and our brave Forest Rangers assist with wildfire suppression efforts in Quebec, smoke from the Canadian wildfires is expected to impact air quality across the state,” Hochul said.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to be visible several thousand feet up in the atmosphere, with moderate levels of fine particulate pollution at ground level, officials said.

However, the forecasted levels are far below the levels experienced by New Yorkers last week and are below the threshold for issuing an Air Quality Health Advisory, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index.

“Levels are expected to be far below what we experienced last week, but I encourage all New Yorkers to remain vigilant,” Hochul continued.