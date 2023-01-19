WHITE PLAINS, NY (PIX11) — A small plane flying from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Ohio crashed on Thursday night, Federal Aviation Administration officials said.

The pilot reported engine issues about one mile from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, an FAA spokespersons aid. The single-engine Beechcraft crashed around 6:15 p.m.

Officials do not yet know how many people were on the plane.

Search-and-rescue workers have not yet been able to locate the plane. They were out searching for it Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.