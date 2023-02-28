NEW YORK (PIX11) — Expect snow and mixed precipitation to continue in New York City, and eventually taper off during the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. for the city, Long Island and Westchester. While alternate side parking is suspended on Tuesday, schools throughout New York City remain open as of Tuesday morning.

Officials are urging people to be careful, and take it slow during their early morning commute. If possible stay home, and watch out for snow plows.

New York City’s Sanitation Department is prepared to plow anywhere there are more than 2 inches of snow accumulated, said Mayor Eric Adams in a tweet on Monday.

Around 6,300 Department of Public Service workers is ready to go to help in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts if necessary, Governor Hochul said in a statement on Monday. The Department of Transportation is also ready with 3,614 supervisors and operators statewide.