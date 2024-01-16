NEW YORK (PIX11) – The tri-state area is being hit with a snowstorm Tuesday morning, which is making for a messy commute.

Cars were seen driving on slick, wet roads in Centereach. Icy roads were also reported on I-80 in New Jersey.

Officials encouraged drivers to take extra precautions when traveling. To see how much snow fell in your area, click here.

