SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y. (PIX11) — The village of Sleepy Hollow is known for the legend of the Headless Horseman.

Its spooky identity is embraced by people who live here. They go all out, transforming their front yards into Halloween Headquarters.

“Pretty much all of October is Halloween in Sleepy Hollow,” Carol Vinzant said, a reseident for several years. “We get constant people coming around, taking pictures and you start to see it Oct. 1st it’s like a switch and there are people here in costumes and taking pictures and hoping to be scared.”

House after house is decked out in spider webs, skeletons and other scary items but with family fun in mind. The community is a favorite for trick-or-treaters and fans of the fall season.

“We are in Sleepy Hollow. This is what we do. Nowhere else can you get away with getting as weird as you want, in your yard and your neighbors be like yeah that’s great,” said Vinzant.

The weekend is a big deal for Westchester County in Sleepy Hollow and its neighbor Tarrytown, which puts on a parade the weekend before Halloween. It attracts people from near and far.

“It’s a family tradition. We grew up, taking our kids trick or treating. We always dressed up with the kids, so we get to continue the tradition,” said Margie Cruz.

Some bring their entire families and pets in costume.

“We love Halloween, so we just love the magic I guess,” said one parade goer.

The tradition attracts extra visitors to local businesses and keeps them coming back for Halloween fun.

“Its a family tradition. We come every year. If it’s not here, we go to Salem, Massachusetts for the spooky experience,” said Ali Cruz.

“it’s a special kind of holiday. Wearing costumes and getting free candy. What could be better,” said Hunter Farnkof.

The parade turns into a big block party for the entire family.