NEW YORK (PIX11) — Darius Lee, the star college basketball player fatally shot in East Harlem over the summer, was named the preseason college basketball player of the year in the Southland Conference, the conference announced on social media.

“Our 2022-23 Preseason Basketball Player of the Year,” the conference tweeted Tuesday.

Lee was killed when gunfire erupted in East Harlem at a Father’s Day/Juneteenth cookout. He was home from college for summer vacation. Eight others were injured in the June 20 shooting.

Lee, 21, went to Houston Baptist University on a scholarship and was set to graduate with his bachelor’s in December, according to the school. The student was recently named HBU Robbie Robertson Male Student-Athlete of the Year, according to HBU. He was a second-team All-Southland Conference selection for the 2021-22 season.

In July, the NYPD offered a $10,000 reward for information in the case. No arrests have been made, an NYPD spokesman said Wednesday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).