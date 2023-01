HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (PIX11) – A new skating rink is opening in New York City, and it features an amazing view.

Sky Skate will open on Jan. 10 in the indoor portion of the skydeck at Edge at 30 Hudson Yards. Edge is the highest outdoor skydeck in the Western Hemisphere.

The 1,024-square-foot rink is made of a synthetic material instead of ice.

Tickets are on sale at the Edge website.