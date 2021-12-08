Sky-high Highbridge Tower opens for public tours in Washington Heights

A 155-year-old structure at Highbridge Park is open for tours uptown. Prepare to travel way above uptown.

The 200-foot structure towers above the Harlem River. About 179 steps bring visitors again to the top.

Urban Rangers with the NYC Parks Department conduct sessions and tours at city sites.

Ranger Leanna Rodriguez is assigned to Manhattan locations.

“I am from the Bronx and grew up in the Highbridge neighborhood,” she said.

Click here for information on the next event. The next tours are set for Sunday and again on Jan. 2 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The city does ask that people register for the free experience.

In the 1870s, the tower was a working part of the city water system. The old aqueduct brought fresh water from north of the city.

The tower held a tank that provided the necessary pressure to operate plumbing. It was in use through 1949.

Highbridge Park was not always the jewel it is now. After being fenced off for years, the bridge between the boroughs reopened in 2015. The tower remained off limits.

A $5-million project was approved by the mayor and city council to restore the tower and make it safe for visitors.

Construction started in September 2019 and finished this fall.