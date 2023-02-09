Makeshift weapons used in an attack at the Rikers jail facility (Bronx DA’s Office)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Nine armed inmates at the Rikers Island facility allegedly attacked fellow detainees for 15 minutes in an apparent gang dispute before the fight was broken up, officials said Thursday.

The nine inmates, alleged members of the Bloods gang, are accused of cornering six alleged Mac Balla members on Aug. 18, 2022 inside the George R. Vierno Center, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. They allegedly used makeshift weapons and plastic chairs to wound the victims.

“Even when the victims were on the floor bleeding, the defendants continued to batter them,” Clark said. “The motive for the attack is believed to be alleged gang rivalry between Bloods and Mac Balla members. Those awaiting trial should not be subjected to assault.”

The nine alleged attackers used metal pipes, knives made of plexiglass, metal food trays, electrical boxes on ropes, a hard plastic water container and a plastic chair as weapons, officials said. Emergency response workers broke up the attack, which was caught on surveillance video.

Each of the six victims needed medical treatment at a hospital, authorities said. They suffered puncture wounds, swollen jaws and deep lacerations to their faces, heads and bodies.

Gang affiliations in jail can lead to fights, Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said. That violence will not be tolerated, he said.

“We have seen successes in reducing violence since the start of this administration, and we will build on this and hold those who commit violent acts accountable,” Molina said.

Nine inmates were indicted in connection with the attack. They were charged with attempted gang assault in the first degree, second-degree assault and third degree assault.

Steven Brown, 27, AKA Shadow,

Andrae Robertson, 27, AKA Dre,

Arkies Sommerville, 26, AKA Kill Hound,

Jacquin Gordon, 26, AKA GT,

Spencer Bridge, 30, AKA Tim Bugatti,

Lamall Kinsey, 29, AKA B Dotty,

Keith McDowell, 27,

Equan Harding, 26, AKA Spook,

and Orlando Plummer, 47,

Six of the defendants were arraigned on Wednesday. Three others were still waiting to be arraigned. They’re each due back in court on May 24. Bail was set at $300,000 cash, $900,000 bond and $900,000 partially secured bond at 10% for each defendant.