The city is building new playgrounds and open spaces at six NYCHA complexes. (PIX11)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City will be building parks and playgrounds at six public housing complexes in three of the boroughs, officials said.

The project- a $23 million investment– will be at the Redfern, Woodside, Pomonok, Watson, Kingsborough, and Sotomayer Houses. Some of the new spaces will feature ball fields, basketball and handball courts, fitness equipment, game tables, and benches, officials said.

The city announced Wednesday that the construction at Pomonok Houses in Queens was completed. The redesigned area has fitness equipment, sensory play equipment, seating, and new landscaping.

Work has begun at the Woodside and Redfern Houses in Queens, and the other projects will start next year, officials said.

“New York City’s parks, playgrounds, and open spaces aren’t luxuries, but necessities — playing a critical role to build community and nurturing our physical, mental, and emotional health,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “This investment in NYCHA’s playgrounds and open spaces is a down payment on our city’s future that will pay dividends for generations to come.”