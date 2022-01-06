Six $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in New York

NEW YORK — Wednesday was one lucky night for New Yorkers.
Six third prize Powerball tickets each worth $50,000 were drawn in New York, officials said Thursday. They were from the Wednesday drawing. Two tickets worth $1 million were also sold in New York.
The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 6-14-25-33-46 and the Powerball is 17.
The six $50,000 winning tickets were sold at:
- Stewart’s Shops in Slingerlands
- Blak Service Station in Brooklyn
- Food Mart in White Plains
- 99 Cents Up Store in Astoria
- PPL United Wine and Liquor in East Elmhurst
- My Neighbors Grocery Store in Long Island City
Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26.
The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.