Six $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in New York

NEW YORK — Wednesday was one lucky night for New Yorkers.

Six third prize Powerball tickets each worth $50,000 were drawn in New York, officials said Thursday. They were from the Wednesday drawing. Two tickets worth $1 million were also sold in New York.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 6-14-25-33-46 and the Powerball is 17.

The six $50,000 winning tickets were sold at:

Stewart’s Shops in Slingerlands

Blak Service Station in Brooklyn

Food Mart in White Plains

99 Cents Up Store in Astoria

PPL United Wine and Liquor in East Elmhurst

My Neighbors Grocery Store in Long Island City

Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.