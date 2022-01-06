Six $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in New York

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A file photo of a Powerball card. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Wednesday was one lucky night for New Yorkers.

Six third prize Powerball tickets each worth $50,000 were drawn in New York, officials said Thursday. They were from the Wednesday drawing. Two tickets worth $1 million were also sold in New York.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 6-14-25-33-46 and the Powerball is 17.

The six $50,000 winning tickets were sold at:

  • Stewart’s Shops in Slingerlands
  • Blak Service Station in Brooklyn
  • Food Mart in White Plains
  • 99 Cents Up Store in Astoria
  • PPL United Wine and Liquor in East Elmhurst
  • My Neighbors Grocery Store in Long Island City   

Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter