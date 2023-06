HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Teyana Taylor is known worldwide as a singer, dancer and actress. Now, you can add sneaker designer to the list, as Taylor is releasing her first collaboration with Jordan Brand.

The shoe, titled “A Rose from Harlem,” released and sold out instantly on June 1. To celebrate the launch, Taylor returned to her Harlem sneaker boutique, atmos, to greet fans and distribute pairs to her hometown crowd.

