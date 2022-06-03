NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s the time of year again. Summer is here and so is the music!

Outdoor pianos are back in parks and public spaces all across New York City. There are ten pianos at 28 Liberty Plaza. Five more pianos will be placed across the city.

It’s the start of a celebration of a program called Sing for Hope. Each piano is both a working instrument and a piece of art, each designed and painted by local artists. They will eventually be donated to dozens of local schools. In ten years, 600 pianos have been placed.

“We believe the act of creativity brings hope and we need hope,” said Camile Zamora, the co-founder of Sing for Hope.

To kick off the Sing for Hope piano season, the senior chorus from the renowned LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts and student musicians from P.S. 191 performed.

To keep track of when the pianos will be placed and where they will be, visit the Sing for Hope website.

A map of pianos across the country can also be found on the Sing for Hope website.