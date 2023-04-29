NEW YORK (PIX11)– Despite the rain pouring down on the city, midtown Manhattan had a sea of turbans.

The Annual Sikh Day and Persian Day Parade and Festival continued with many attending. “It’s such a big event and we feel happy that even with such bad weather, people are still coming with their kids,” said Jantinder Singh.

The event which has been going on for more than three decades even sees people join together to create 50,000 vegetarian meals the night before at The Sikh Cultural Society of Richmond Hill. They are then passed out at the event. It’s all part of Sikh tradition and community service Singh said.

“Every year we have the same enthusiasm despite the rain, we have today. You can see the crowd is in the thousands.” Phupinder Sahni a parade official said.

As part of Sikh heritage month, there will also be a turban-tying event in Times Square next weekend where the Sikh community will demonstrate the symbolism and importance of the turban.