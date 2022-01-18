‘Significant evidence’ points to Trump Organization misusing funds, AG James says

Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga. on Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Attorney General Letitia said her office is undergoing legal action to “force” compliance from members of the Trump family, according a a tweet sent Tuesday evening.

“No one in this country can pick and choose if and how the law applies to them,” James said.

According to James, “significant evidence” indicates that former President Donald Trump’s organization “used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions for years.”

She said Trump and two of his children — Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump — were all involved in the questionable transactions.

“We will not be deterred in our efforts to continue this investigation, uncover the facts and pursue justice, no matter how many roadblocks Mr. Trump and his family throw in our way,” James concluded. “No one is above the law.”

In a motion filed Tuesday, James took legal action to “compel” the Trump family to testify as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a release from the Attorney General’s Office.

The filing indicates that Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were directly involved in one or more transactions under review, and therefore need to testify.