NEW YORK (PIX11) — The COVID-19 moratorium on utility and municipal shutoffs put a pause on electric bills across New York for the past two years.

Now, electric utility companies are allowed to resume shutoffs, and PSEG on Long Island is set to do so starting on July 12, the company announced on Thursday. PSEG says it will work with customers who ended up with outstanding balances but still do not have the means to make full payments.

“We want to reassure our customers that if they’re struggling with their energy bills, we are here to help. We are ready and willing to partner with households who have fallen behind on their bills, as we have been throughout the pandemic,” said Rick Walden, vice president of Customer Services, PSEG Long Island. “That commitment is not going away. We offer many programs to help people who are behind on their bills, including deferred payment agreements, low-income electric rates, and more.”

The company is allowing qualifying Long Island customers to break down overdue balances to pay as little as $10 per month and avoid shutoffs, PSEG announced.

New York State Electric and Gas Bill Relief Program is still open for enrollment until Dec. 31; under this state initiative, customers will get a credit toward their electric bill to help ease the financial burden. More than 14,000 PSEG Long Island customers would receive this credit, PSEG said.

“It’s not too late. We know how hard it has been to manage household bills when your income has been affected,” Walden said. “We want to work with our customers, make sure they know about assistance programs, and help them set up individualized payment agreements that avert a shutoff, letting them pay what they can now to prevent them from getting too far behind.”

Customers with unpaid account balances should call PSEG Long Island at 1-800-490-0025 to determine if they are eligible for these or other financial assistance programs and develop individualized payment agreements.