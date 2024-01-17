NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City residents are being reminded Wednesday to clean snow and ice from in front of their properties or be ticketed.

Snow fell across New York City on Tuesday, leaving close to 2 inches of accumulation. The city is now experiencing a deep freeze, which could lead to icy and slippery conditions on roadways.

Property owners are required to make a path at least four feet wide when clearing snow and ice, according to the Department of Sanitation. If they own a corner property, they have to clear a path to the crosswalk and pedestrian ramps.

It’s also up to property owners to shovel bus stops and fire hydrants in front of their property, the Department of Sanitation said.

In addition to these rules, the Department of Sanitation requires property owners to clear sidewalks within several hours of snow stopping. If snow stops falling between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., property owners must clear sidewalks within four hours.

Property owners are given 14 hours if snow stops falling between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. If snowfall stops overnight between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., property owners are given until 11 a.m. to clean.

Snow cannot be shoveled into the street, officials said. If you see a snowy or icy sidewalk in front of a building or lot, the DSNY encourages you to report it here.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.