NEW YORK (PIX11) — A NY congressman has introduced the September 11th Day of Remembrance Act.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R) says he wants to make 9/11 a federal holiday to ensure we never forget the day’s impact and consequences.

Congressman Lawler is joined by 3 original co-sponsors on the bill, Rep. Pat Ryan (D, NY-18), Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R, NY-4), and Rep. David Tone (D, MD-6), according to a media advisory released by Lawler’s team.

“I’m proud to introduce this legislation to help honor, remember, and commemorate all those who have lost their lives as a result of September 11th, and I will continue to fight for the survivors in every way I can,” Rep. Lawler said. “We will never forget September 11th, and we must never cease fighting for those who gave so much in the wake of this tragedy.”