NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shots rang out across New York City over Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer.

Summer typically marks an uptick in violence across the five boroughs. More than 10 people were either shot or stabbed this weekend.

Early on Saturday, a man was shot in Queens. Over in Brooklyn, two officers were injured and a man was shot during a traffic stop. A man was stabbed to death and another was injured during an incident late Saturday night in Manhattan.

Much of Sunday’s violence was centered in Brooklyn. Three people were wounded in once incident. Another Brooklyn shooting near Throop Avenue and Bartlett Street left a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Men were fatally shot in Bedford-Stuyvesant, East Flatbush and Brownsville. The man killed in Brownsville was also stabbed.

Police have not yet made arrests in many of these shootings. Mayor Eric Adams has made combatting crime a major focus of his administration.

Despite the violent weekend, shooting incidents are actually down for the year when compared to 2021, based on the most recent NYPD data. As of Friday, there had been 493 incidents with 580 victims. In 2021, there were 551 incidents with 625 victims in the same time period.

