Shots fired near Harlem’s Apollo Theater: NYPD

A victim is transported after being shot in the chest Feb. 1. (Credit: Citizen App)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man is in critically condition after being shot near the Apollo Theater, police said.

The victim was shot in the chest at West 125th Street and 8th Avenue, across the street from the iconic venue. Police said they have not identified any suspects in the attack.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, police said, where he’s described as being in critical condition. An investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).