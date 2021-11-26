Shoppers, experts talk Black Friday shopping

YONKERS, N.Y. — Thanksgiving 2021 has wrapped up and shoppers hit stores and malls looking for Black Friday deals and steals.

“Last year I stayed home and did everything online,” Marrysol Ferreira said. This year she went to the Cross County Center in Yonkers. And she was thrilled.

Online shopping has been staple of the holiday season but because of the pandemic many people made it their main way to shop in 2020. And now they are happy to be back out shopping in person.

“I like the interpersonal, standing on lines, feeling like things are normal,” Rosemary Hill said.

And shoppers at the Cross County Center did find sales.

“Gotta get all the sales. That’s why we come here every year for sales,” Ginger Dattero said as she shopped with her granddaughter.

According to Jill Gonzalez at WalletHub, the personal finance website, “We scanned over 5 thousand deals from the top 20 U.S. retailers to see how much things were discounted this year. The number to keep your eye on is 32% off.”

Supply chain issue have plagued the retail industry this holiday season. Gonzalez said to shop early for the best selection.

“If you have more of an immediate need then by all means shop online and either pick it up at the store. A lot of stores are offering same day. Or just go directly to the store and get your hands on it,” she said.

Liz Pollack of Cross County Center said, “I think the retailers are really excited to welcome everybody back. They have a lot of inventory for this week, stocked and ready to go.”

Retail analysts have said inflation could ruin some of the deals, as shoppers are expected to pay a bit more for items. The biggest price increases are expected to be on high-end electronics like televisions. According to WalletHub the three best things to buy right now are jewelry, apparel and toys. Unless you are Cristina Torres.

“I never get anything on sale! I always get the one rack in the store that’s never on sale,” she said as she laughed.