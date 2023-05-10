NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is known around the world as a premier shopping destination. Famous brands aren’t the only selling point.

Thousands of small shops around boroughs offer unique and one-of-a-kind items.

This week, small businesses across the city are celebrating the 5th annual “Made in NYC” week. It is organized by a nonprofit that connects 1,500 local businesses around the city.

Rich Wojcicki is working the counter in The WonderMart on India Street. His wife, Perri Salka started the shop and curates all the products. They opened the store in September on India Street in Greenpoint.

“It’s definitely the uniqueness of our items and a personal touch,” Wojcicki said.

More than 145 makers are featured inside their stores and on the website.

“It’s nice to convene with all the small shops. We trade ideas and get in touch with fellow makers and creators,” Wojcicki said.

Christine Lynch is the owner of Local Color, a store on Franklin Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

“Greenpoint has a great mix of small businesses. It’s one of my favorite parts of the neighborhood. It’s what makes the community special. Shop here and get something different from anywhere else,” Lynch said.

Made in NYC also supports the shops by holding seminars and workshops.