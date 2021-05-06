Shootings rose 166% in April, fueling NYC crime surge: NYPD

NEW YORK — Crime rose by 30.4% in April 2021 compared to April 2020, an NYPD report released Wednesday said.

Police said the greatest increases came in shootings, which were up 166% (149 in April 2021 vs. 56 in April 2020), grand larceny which was up 66% from April 2020. They also noted a 35.6% increase in felony assaults and a 28.6% increase in robberies.

The only crime to post a reduction was burglary, down 26% compared to the previous year.

As shooting incidents have gone up, so have gun arrests. There were 223 arrests for possession of weapons in April 2021, up 3.7%.

“The NYPD is relentless in its mission to maintain public safety for all New Yorkers,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. “The selfless work our officers carry out — day after day, night after night — is one important part of the entire criminal justice system’s process, a process where all pieces must work together to be wholly effective.”

Authorities say they will be working closely with its prosecutorial partners to bring a number of long-term investigations focused on the drivers of violence to a successful conclusion. Additionally, targeted patrols working in coordination with field intelligence officers and informed by ShotSpotter technology are all part of a larger effort to combat gun violence and its effects on victims.

Incidents of hate crimes against Asian Americans — which have taken the spotlight in recent months — were up 400% in April, an increase of 64 from this time last year.

Other crimes that were up from last year included murder (44 vs. 38 in April 2020) and rape (110 vs. 72 last April).

Transit crimes, despite the MTA asking for more police in the subways, were down 10.5% in April 2021 vs. April 2020. Crimes committed in public housing were up 46.3%.