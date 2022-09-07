NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shootings in New York City have fallen this year, but with many people still worried about crime, more needs to be done to change public perception, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Wednesday.

Citywide shooting incidents decreased in August by 30.3% compared to the same time period in 2021. The number of murders also fell 54.2 percent compared to the same period last year. While those numbers have fallen, the number of gun busts rose 16%.

“Our gun seizures and gun arrests in August – and the corresponding downturn in shooting incidents – indicate a positive corner turn in our fight to stop criminals willing to carry illegal guns and brazenly use them,” Sewell said.

Though shootings and murders are down, index crime rose in August compared to the same period in 2021. Much of the 26% increase was driven by a surge in robberies, grand larcenies and burglaries.

“We know there is much more work to be done to address crime in our city,” Sewell said. “We must push forward as we continue to advocate for further refinements to the state’s well-meaning criminal justice reforms that too many recidivists and violent criminals exploit.”