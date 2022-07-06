NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Independence Day weekend came with alarming bloodshed. There were 52 people shot across New York City, and nine of them died, police told PIX11 News.

And the string of gun violence continued into the week. A man, 35, was shot in the Farragut Houses in Fort Greene, Brooklyn around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in stable condition.

Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday said he shares New Yorkers’ outrage.

“Is it moving as fast as I want? No, I want it faster. I’m like New Yorkers, I want results overnight,” Adams said of his anti-gun violence initiatives.

Despite the bloody weekend, the NYPD touted a 12-week decrease in shootings and a 30-year high in gun arrests in the city.

Additionally, New York and New Jersey lawmakers are making it harder to get a gun license and buy assault rifles. One day after the Highland Park parade shooting, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that tightens local laws following the Supreme Court ruling on concealed carry.

The new legislation requires training for those looking to purchase guns, bans the sales of .50 caliber rifles, requires ammunition sales records and increases penalties for making “ghost guns.”

New Jersey Sen. Joseph Cryan joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to discuss the new law.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).