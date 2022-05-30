NEW YORK (PIX11) — Multiple people were shot in separate incidents around New York City early Monday morning, police said.

A man was shot in the chest during a dispute on Jamacia Avenue in Woodside, Queens, around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. He was taken to a hospital and described as stable.

Over in East Harlem, a 52-year-old man was shot in the elbow during a fight on Madison Avenue just after midnight, according to the NYPD. The victim was taken to a hospital and described as stable.

And in Brooklyn, a man was shot in the foot during an argument on at the Low Houses NYCHA complex on Sackman Street around 3:15 a.m., police said. The victim was not cooperating with investigators, according to the NYPD.

No arrests had been made in any of the shootings, as of Monday morning. The investigations were ongoing.

There was more gun violence across New York City over the holiday weekend. More than 10 people were either shot or stabbed on Saturday and Sunday.

Summer typically marks an uptick in violence across the five boroughs. To combat crime during the next few months, several community organizations on Friday launched the Safe Summer initiative.

The goal of Safe Summer 2022? To build relationships between the city’s grassroots violence prevention groups and local residents. The hope is that by stepping up outreach, more people will come forward and share information about violence hotspots — giving violence interrupters opportunities to intervene.

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan and Ayana Harry contributed to this report.