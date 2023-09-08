SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Shirley man is accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars with fake rental listings he posted on social media, according to Suffolk County police.

Police said 24-year-old Christian Anderson relisted rental properties in the Mastic and Mastic Beach area online, claiming he was the realtor, between January to March of this year. He then allegedly met his victims in bank parking lots and would give them a fake rental agreement and keys in exchange for cash deposits.

The victims then went to the properties and realized their keys didn’t work or there were already people living there, according to authorities.

Anderson would then delete the social media accounts associated with the fake listings and block his victims, police said. He’s being charged with grand larceny and scheme to defraud.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip on Friday.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.