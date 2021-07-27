Red flags were posted at Jones Beach after the possible shark attack on July 26, 2021. (PIX11)

JONES BEACH, N.Y. — A shark was spotted off Jones Beach on Long Island Tuesday morning, prompting swimming to be prohibited until further notice, officials said.

A shark was spotted around 11:15 a.m. by Field 2, according to Long Island State Parks Regional Director George Gorman.

The shark had been sighted multiple times throughout the day, he added.

The sighting comes amid recent shark sightings within the past week, including a possible shark attack Monday.

A lifeguard, who was bitten Monday morning, said he saw a fin.

Amid the recent shark sightings, heightened patrols, including drone and helicopter monitoring along the Long Island State Park Beaches will be implemented by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, with assistance from New York State Police.

Among the measures include enhanced lifeguard staffing, increased patrol on the beach, deployed lifeguards and park police in surfboats and police patrol boats in the water, additional drone monitoring and helicopter patrol along the South Shore waters.

To minimize shark interactions, people are advised to avoid areas with seals, areas with schools of bait fish and places where people are fishing. They are also advised to avoid swimming at dusk, dawn or nighttime and swim close to the shore.

There were 20 confirmed shark sightings — a record number— at Long Island beaches last summer, officials said.