Shark exhibit opens at American Museum of Natural History

Sharks are moving into Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

A new exhibit opens Wednesday at the American Museum of Natural History. It features dozens of actual-size models of many types of sharks. They were created at the museum and range in size from 5 inches to 33 feet.

Lauri Halderman is vice president for exhibitions at AMNH.

“This is the first temporary exhibit that has opened since the pandemic. We are thrilled to have new exhibit and people can come check out the sharks,” she said.

Fossils from the permanent collections are also on display, and there are several interactive exhibits.