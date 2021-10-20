Shaken by Ida, NYC lawmakers work to improve resiliency ahead of future storms

NEW YORK — The New York City Council’s Committee on Environmental Protection held a hearing Wednesday as they search for new way to make the city more resilient ahead of future storms.

The committee discussed several proposed laws, including a bill that would allow homeowners to file claims against the city for water damage after sewage drains back up.

“the rain will continue to turn streets into rivers and flood subways, homes and businesses,” Brooklyn Councilman Justin Brannan said at the start of the hearing.

Yeou-Cheng Ma knows firsthand how devastating flooding can be: her Fresh Meadows basement flooded with 6 feet of water last month. The basement is where Ma stored rare instruments for her nonprofit organization, The Children’s Orchestra Society.

“We had violins and violas and cellos and trombones clarinets, flutes,” Ma told PIX11 News.

The orchestra launched a fundraiser to help the replace some of instruments lost during Sept. 1 flooding. More information on their efforts to rebuild may be found online here.