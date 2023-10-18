UNION SQUARE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A statue unveiled in Union Square Tuesday is honoring an urban legend.

The urban legend is that an alligator has grown into a monster after it was set free in the sewers of New York City over 100 years ago.

The artwork, called NYC Legend, depicts an alligator on top of a manhole cover surrounded by trash.

It’s more than 7 feet tall and weighs more than 3,000 pounds.

