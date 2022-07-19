NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers endured harsh weather that came Monday night.

Rain poured down subway stations and the stormy weather trapped cars in floodwater all across the city.

A van also fell into a sinkhole in the Bronx Monday night. There were no injuries reported in connection with the sinkhole, according to FDNY officials. The Department of Environmental Protection was on scene investigating. PIX11 has reached out to the Department of Transportation for additional information.

The extreme weather doesn’t stop there.

For the next few days, scorching temperatures are expected to heat up the tri-state area starting Tuesday. Afternoon highs are expected to top off in the 90s every day this week.