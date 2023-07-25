BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A severe thunderstorm slammed New York City Tuesday afternoon, causing significant damage in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, photos from the scene show.

Trees were knocked down onto cars and along streets and sidewalks in the area of Bay Ridge Parkway and 18th Avenue around 4 p.m.

A severe storm knocked down multiple trees in Brooklyn on July 25, 2023. (credit Citizen App)

A line of severe thunderstorms swept across the New York City area beginning around 3:30 p.m.

The FDNY responded to the scene in Bensonhurst around 3:45 p.m., a spokesperson said. There were no reports of injuries, but the spokesperson said there were some power outages in the neighborhood. The city’s Parks Department and Con Edison were notified.

As of 4:30 p.m., Con Edison reported 26 outages across the five boroughs affecting roughly 1,468 customers. However, it was not immediately clear if any of those outages were caused by the storm. The estimated restoration time for most of the outages was between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire tri-state area through 8 p.m.

