NEW YORK (PIX11) — The lower Hudson Valley region is hoping to receive federal funds to help reduce the risk of flooding in the future.

White House official Mitch Landrieu, is expected to meet with local leaders in Mount Vernon Friday afternoon to see what can be done following last week’s deadly storm.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is also expected to be part of a roundtable discussion on securing federal money for infrastructure investments.

This comes after last week’s deadly storm that pummeled the lower Hudson Valley region. Heavy rain caused flash floods throughout the region and some of the hardest-hit areas recorded rainfall totals between six and eight inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Both in Orange County and Rockland County fire departments had to rescue 40 people from their cars at the top of Palisades Parkway. One woman died while trying to escape her home.

Many major highways had to be shut down because of damage to the roads. Federal investments would be applied to make the infrastructure more resilient.