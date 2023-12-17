NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York and New Jersey officials said they’re prepared to send out emergency crews and supplies, and residents are being told to stay home. Severe coastal flood warnings have already been issued in several parts of the tri-state region.

Barricades have been set up in low-lying, flood-prone areas, and drivers should stay off the roads, if possible, once the rain gets heavy, according to officials.

Strong winds threaten New Jersey, New York City and Long Island, so residents are urged to tie down any loose outdoor furniture and bring things inside off balconies.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said to expect strong winds in New York City and on Long Island, with the potential for power outages. Multiple agencies are on standby, ready to respond with crews and supplies – including the MTA and Con-Ed.

“We have been tracking this storm system for several days and it remains on track to bring several inches of rain to New York, especially in the Mid-Hudson, where some places could see more than four inches of rain by Tuesday,” Hochul said. “There is also a potential for very strong winds downstate in New York City and on Long Island, which could cause power outages. State agencies continue to monitor this system and are prepared to support our local partners. New Yorkers should continue to check the forecast for updates and take the steps necessary to stay safe.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams took to social media to give New Yorkers some tips for dealing with the storm.

“Stay off the roads if you can, limit travel tonight [Sunday] and tomorrow [Monday] morning, and use public transportation. Alternate Side Parking rules will be suspended,” Adams posted.

“If you live in a low-lying or low drainage area, make sure you have a plan for flooding. Please call 311 if you need assistance. Sign up for updates…at http://nyc.gov/notify,” he said in another post.

The National Weather Service expects the storm to last through the Monday morning commute, potentially disrupting mass transit.

Officials warn you should avoid driving Sunday night if you can. If you must go out, leave yourself extra time and do not drive through floodwaters.

A moderate flood watch is in effect in several parts of the tri-state area from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

A severe coastal flood warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday in New York City and New Jersey.

You can view a full list of active weather alerts here.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.