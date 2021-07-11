Several NYPD officers injured by BB-gun pellets in NYC this weekend

NEW YORK — An NYPD officer in Brooklyn struck by a BB-gun pellet on a Brooklyn street Sunday as he exited a patrol vehicle, police said.

He was hit in the arm on Gates Avenue and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier over the weekend in Brooklyn, an officer was hit in the neck by a BB-gun pellet on Saturday afternoon in Brownsville. He’d been responding to a report that a civilian was struck by a BB.

On Friday afternoon, a traffic agent was shot in the hand by a suspect with a BB gun on Beach 22nd Street in Queens.

An NYPD officer was also shot with a BB gun in Staten Island in late June.

