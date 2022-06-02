NEW YORK (PIX11) — Several LGBT organizations plan to boycott New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ Pride Month reception because of controversial appointments he’s made.

Stonewall Democrats of New York City, Lambda Independent Democrats of Brooklyn, Lesbian and Gay Democratic Club of Queens and Equality New York pointed to Adams’ appointment of former councilmember and Christian pastor Fernando Cabrera. Cabrera previously made anti-gay comments and praised Uganda’s same-sex marriage ban while on a trip to the country in 2014.

The LGBT organizations also pointed to Erick Salgado, who Adams appointed as commissioner of immigrant affairs. Salgado opposed same-sex marriage during his 2013 run for mayor. He also previously described homosexuality as a mortal sin.

Both Cabrera and Salgado have apologized for their past remarks. In March, Adams told PIX11 News he believes the men have “evolved.”

“Mayor Adams has tested the boundaries of the LGBTQ community to see where he can overstep, including who he can afford to disregard for the sake of his own interests,” the boycotting organizations said in a joint statement. “Mayor Adams’ only interests are his own and prioritizing the needs of the policing and surveillance institutions in the city at the expense of investments into education, mental health, community health and LGBTQ services.”

Adams on Thursday said New York City would always stand “ shoulder-to-shoulder with our LGBTQ+ family.” When asked about the planned boycott by some groups, mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy defended Adams’ record of standing with LGBTQ+ New Yorkers.

“The mayor is thankful to have hosted many of these groups at City Hall and has personally sat down with them to hear their ideas about engaging New Yorkers across the city,” Levy said. “We’re excited to have already taken action to support priorities of the community and look forward to making additional announcements during Pride and in the months ahead. Our team is committed to serving all New Yorkers equally and fairly, regardless of who they love or how they identify, and is excited to host a Pride celebration at Gracie Mansion next week.”