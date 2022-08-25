NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five charter buses carrying 250 migrants from Texas arrived in New York City Wednesday — the largest group yet to make it to Manhattan, officials said.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine was at Port Authority to greet the asylum seekers after a long and arduous journey to the Big Apple. Levine said the migrants had bar codes on their bodies so they can be scanned and several needed emergency medical attention after getting off the bus and were taken to a local hospital, including a 3-month-old baby girl.

“It’s really outrageous to see the heartless way (Texas) Gov. (Greg) Abbott is treating human beings who are following a legal process to seek asylum here,” Levine said while appearing on the PIX11 Morning Show Thursday.

“I’m really proud New York City is doing it differently and we’re welcoming them,” he added.

But the politician acknowledged the city is facing certain challenges, like accommodating the children and families in schools and shelters. The city is working with hotels for housing and is planning to enroll 1,000 kids in school, and possibly get them vaccinated, Levine said.

“We need more bilingual staff, teachers, and social workers,” Levine said.

The politician said there will be more buses arriving in New York City in the next couple of months and the city is ultimately planning for as many as 5,000 asylum seekers.

Watch Levine’s full interview on the PIX11 Morning Show in the video player above.