NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Friday, there will be plenty of service changes across multiple subway lines during Labor Day weekend, according to the MTA.

On Saturday and Sunday, the trains will run on the usual weekend schedule. On Labor Day, the subway will run on a Sunday schedule so there will be no service on the E, W, and Z trains, and no express 6, 7, or F trains, the agency said.

Other service changes this weekend will affect the 2, 5, A, C, D, E, F, J, and R lines. For a map of all the detailed changes, visit this MTA site.

The agency said it will be doing maintenance and track repairs during the three-day holiday weekend.