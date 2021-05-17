Serial bank robber is at it again, police say; Queens, Manhattan branches targeted

Have you seen this man? Police are searching for him in connection to several bank robberies in Manhattan and Queens (NYPD handout).

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man accused of several bank robberies last week is now being sought for yet another incident, according to police.

Between May 11 and May 14, the suspect allegedly robbed banks throughout the city, with three of them taking place on Friday May 14. A sixth incident was reported Saturday.

On May 6, officials said a Citibank at 5 Court Square in Long Island City at Jackson Avenue and 21st Street in Queens. It happened just before 12:10 p.m., when the man approached the teller, passed a note demanding money and simulated a firearm. The teller complied, and the suspect fled westbound on Jackson Avenue with $1,115.

On May 11, officials said they believe the same man robbed another bank in Queens, this time a Chase Bank at 24-16 Queens Plaza South at about 3 p.m., just a few blocks away from his earlier target. He verbally demanding cash and displayed a note. He left with $760.

Then, on May 12, officials said he targeted three more locations. The first was a TD Bank on Lexington Avenue near E. 45th Street in Midtown Manhattan. It happened at about 8:50 a.m., when he made a verbal demand for cash and left with $568.

Next, he went to the Bank of America on W. 117th Street in Harlem just before 2 p.m. He displayed a note demanding cash, but fled without stealing any.

He then hit the Chase Bank at W. 125th Street near Malcolm X Boulevard, police said. He displayed a note demanding cash and left with $1,000.

On Saturday, he’s accused of entering the TD Bank on Broadway at W. 158th Street, demanding cash, and fleeing with $759.

In total, the suspect is accused of stealing $4,202 over the course of these six incidents.

Police said they’re looking for a man named Craig Gernett, 42, with brown eyes, multiple tattoos — including on his hands — and an earring on his left ear. He’s approximately 5′ 7″ and weighs 160 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).