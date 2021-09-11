Twins born in Staten Island on 9/11 bring joy, peace amid fear and anguish

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Lori Ammirati was at Staten Island University Hospital, filled with angst and joy because her babies were on the way.

“I remember looking at my husband and saying ‘Can you believe we’re having twins,’” said Ammirati.

The anticipation she shared with her husband and medical team quickly faded into fear, when they learned America was under attack.

“Having the babies became second thought because of everything happening around us,” said Ammirati.

“Nurses huddled on the floor in the corner people hugging each other and sobbing.”

By late afternoon, sons Nicolas and Thomas were in her arms.

Twins born when the Twin Towers collapsed.

“Even though it was a horrible, scary day, just knowing that I was bringing life into the USA was, at that point, they became my world. They just were meant to be,” said Ammirati.

Thomas Ammirati, the younger of the two, said being a 9/11 baby is symbolic.

“We brought life to a sad day. Me and my brother want to be the best people we can be,” said Thomas.

Thomas’s brother, Nicolas, is at school in West Virginia.

Through FaceTime, he said being born on 9/11 is insane.

“Every time I tell my friends and people I’m a twin born on 9/11, they’re like ‘Wow that’s crazy, two towers went down and two twins came out,,” said Nicolas.

Doctor Gary Spierer of Staten Island University Hospital brought the babies into the world.

He described the delivery as a moment of peace amid the chaos.

“To deliver these kids at a time when the world was just so down, was the brightest spot that could possibly have in such a tragic day,” said Dr. Spierer.