9/11 memorial tribute: In-person reading of the names returns on 20th anniversary

NEW YORK — Families will once again read the names of their beloved, departed relatives at the Sept. 11 memorial tribute Saturday.

Due to the pandemic, they were not read aloud by families in person in 2020 but the practice is set to return in 2021, according to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

Throughout the ceremony, mourners will observe six moments of silence, acknowledging when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.

PIX11’s coverage of the ceremony will air from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday. Watch it on TV, at pix11.com or on the PIX11 News Facebook page.

The program will officially begin at 8:30 a.m. and the first moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 a.m. Houses of worship are encouraged to toll their bells at that time. The ceremony will be exclusively for 9/11 family members.

Access to the Memorial will begin at 7 a.m. on the anniversary and the commemoration is expected to conclude at approximately 1 p.m.

At sundown, the annual “Tribute in Light” will once again illuminate the sky in commemoration of the anniversary of the attacks.