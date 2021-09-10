Could the 9/11 terror attacks have been prevented? Archive report chronicles one FBI agent’s fight

Twenty years after the 9/11 terror attacks, PIX11 reporter Marvin Scott looks back. Below is an editorial.

The question will persist for generations to come: Could the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, have been prevented?

There is a legion of believers who think it was possible. The 9/11 Commission conceded that there was a serious break down of intelligence. The information was there but no one succeeded in connecting the dots. Except for one man who was convinced Osama Bin Laden would strike a second time after his first attack on the World Trade Center in 1993.

John O’Neil was an FBI agent who spent six years in the counterterrorism division.

He collected compelling information that the World Trade Center would be targeted again by Bin Laden’s Al Qaeda terror group.

O’Neil’s warnings were never acted on.

He retired from the FBI and accepted a new position as chief of security for the World Trade Center.

He began his job on Sept. 10th, 2001.

O’Neil was a friend and a good source. I called his cellphone repeatedly after news broke of the attack.

He never answered.

I later learned that he got out of the building safely, but when he went back in to help others get out, he was killed by the collapsing building.

The above report is about John O’Neil, the man who knew Bin Laden was coming back.