9/11 Day of Service: How to help even after this weekend

Priscella Davis, daughter of fallen Port Authority Police Officer Clinton Davis Sr., holds her son Jaxson, 4, as they view his name during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — While Sept. 11 marks a very sad day in our city and country, it has also become a day to learn from and a day to unite.

It became federally known as a National Day of Service and Remembrance in 2009 and takes place every year on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Two decades after the tragic events of 9/11, hundreds of volunteers gathered at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in Manhattan to pack 200,000 meals for those facing hunger.

Jay Winuk co-founded the day of observance after he lost his brother.

“For 20 years Glenn was also a volunteer firefighter and EMT, who helped evacuate his law offices that morning and ran into the South Tower to save lives.” He perished when the tower collapsed, Winuk told PIX11.

Many of the volunteers lost loved ones, or are students, first responders, or military veterans who show up to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on that fateful September day.

Cicely Black works with The Mission Continues.

“We try to show people service takes place even after you take the uniform off,” she said.

Acts of kindness continued in Harlem this Sept. 11, as members of the NYPD and Friends of Public School Harlem distributed thousands of back-to-school backpacks and supplies to children in the community.

Back on the intrepid and all across the five-boroughs on this 20th anniversary of 9/11, humanity and healing was the message, shining a light, and doing good deeds to honor those who heroically responded to the attack on New York, and those who lost took their last breath on that day.

“It’s such a good feeling to give back, but especially on this day,” added Winuk.

There are charities that are working all year round to support families affected by the 9/11 attacks, including 911day.org.

Other organizations include: Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, FDNY Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, USA Cares, Tuesday’s Children and NYC Police Foundation.