20 Years Later: PIX11 Remembers

NEW YORK — In honor of the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, we spoke to an assignment desk editor, a photojournalist, and a reporter.

On September 11, 2001, Nicole Johnson was in her 20s, a new assignment desk editor at PIX11 News. When Flight 11 struck the North Tower at 8:46 a.m., it wasn’t immediately clear that New York was under attack. Nicole assigned several TV crews to travel down to Ground Zero to investigate when the second plane struck and suddenly, everything changed. This is her story.

In 2001, PIX11 photojournalist Keith Lopez had been covering Long Island news for five years. But on Sept. 11, 2001, he was Manhattan to cover the Democratic mayoral primary. That morning, while on his way to Lower Manhattan, he recorded live footage of Flight 175 striking the South Tower.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Mary Murphy was working as a reporter for PIX11 News. She had requested the day off so that she could vote in the primary and take her son to his first day of Kindergarten. Instead, she would soon be reporting on one of the most difficult days in the nation’s history.

Videos shot by Frank Melli