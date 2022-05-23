LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) – Police on Monday continued to search for a gunman who opened fire on the subway in Manhattan over the weekend, killing a man.

The victim, 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, of Brooklyn, was riding a Q train when he was shot in the chest as the train approached Canal Street in around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, police said. NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said the shooting appeared to be unprovoked.

“According to witnesses, the suspect was walking back and forth and, without provocation, pulled out a gun and shot the victim,” Corey said on Sunday.

Enriquez worked on the Macro Research team at Goldman Sachs, according to a company statement released Sunday. CEO David Solomon offered condolences to Enriquez’s family.

“Daniel Enriquez was a dedicated and beloved member of the Goldman Sachs family for nine years. He worked diligently to support our Macro Research team in New York and epitomized our culture of collaboration and excellence,” Solomon said. “We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan’s family at this difficult time.”

The shooting was one of two that occurred in the subway system on Sunday. Police said two men got into a fight on a No. 2 train in Harlem around 2:45 a.m. and a 27-year-old man pulled out a gun and accidentally shot himself in the foot. The man was arrested and taken to a hospital.

Transit advocates say the continued violence and crime on the subways is unacceptable.

“It’s a crisis, a full-blown crisis. We have more police, and this is still happening,” said Charlton D’Souza, with Passengers United.

Transit crimes are up nearly 63% so far this year compared to the same time period last year, according to NYPD data.

Sunday’s deadly shooting comes just over a month after a man shot 10 people on a train in Brooklyn. The NYPD ramped up security on the subway in the wake of the Brooklyn shooting incident. Mayor Eric Adams, a former transit cop himself, has said he wants to make sure police are patrolling the subway system.

Police described the gunman in Sunday’s shooting as a heavy-set man with a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers. Investigators on Monday were reviewing MTA security video.