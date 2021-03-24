Sen. Brad Hoylman talks NY surrogacy legalization, COVID-19 registry bill

Local News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Under a new law, couples who are looking to turn to surrogacy as a way to build their families can now do so legally in New York State.

Prior to this legislation, many LGBTQ+ couples and those with fertility issues were forced to travel to other states to facilitate this process.

Sen. Brad Hoylman (D-NY) went through this process himself and said the new law brings a turning point for couples who have been looking to start this journey at their home state.

Hoylman spoke to PIX11 News about his experience and what exactly the new law entails. 

Prior to the law’s enactment, surrogacy was illegal in New York and gestational surrogacy agreements were unenforceable and considered not legally binding. 

Sen. Hoylman also discussed a COVID-19 registry bill he introduced that monitors COVID “long-haulers.”

The bill establishes a framework that enables New York to track a long-hauler’s wellbeing, similar 9/11 registry that monitors the health of first responders and people who were in the are during the Sept. 11 attacks.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. talks podcast, 'The Daily Show'

Sen. Brad Hoylman talks NY surrogacy legalization, COVID-19 registry bill

Much-needed rain Wednesday breaks up string of gorgeous days

Congress grapples with gun laws yet again

Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions

Forecast: No more March snowfall expected

Man charged with murder in Boulder shooting

Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says 'we have to act'

Celebrating National Nutrition Month with flavors from around the world

@PIX11News on Twitter