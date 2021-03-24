NEW YORK — Under a new law, couples who are looking to turn to surrogacy as a way to build their families can now do so legally in New York State.

Prior to this legislation, many LGBTQ+ couples and those with fertility issues were forced to travel to other states to facilitate this process.

Sen. Brad Hoylman (D-NY) went through this process himself and said the new law brings a turning point for couples who have been looking to start this journey at their home state.

Hoylman spoke to PIX11 News about his experience and what exactly the new law entails.

Prior to the law’s enactment, surrogacy was illegal in New York and gestational surrogacy agreements were unenforceable and considered not legally binding.

Sen. Hoylman also discussed a COVID-19 registry bill he introduced that monitors COVID “long-haulers.”

The bill establishes a framework that enables New York to track a long-hauler’s wellbeing, similar 9/11 registry that monitors the health of first responders and people who were in the are during the Sept. 11 attacks.