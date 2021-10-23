Seizures of marijuana plants by NYS Police fall sharply

Legal medical marijuana plants at the Curaleaf medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Ravena, New York on Aug. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

NEW YORK — New York State Police seizures of marijuana plants have plunged this year.

For years, state police have deployed helicopters to help local police and sheriff’s departments spot and seize pot grown in large quantities.

However, with the state’s new law legalizing consumption and possession of small amounts of the drug, some local law enforcement agencies have backed off efforts to root out marijuana crops.

The state police aviation unit has seized 1,628 plants and made four arrests in the first nearly 10 months of this year, compared to 4,242 plants and 152 arrests last year, The Times Union reported on Friday.

A spokesperson with the state police said they will keep working to eradicate large, illegal marijuana-growing operations.