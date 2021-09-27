‘SeeInJustice’ art display pays tribute to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, John Lewis

We’ve heard that ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin is appealing his conviction for the on-camera murder of George Floyd.

This week, an art installation called “SeeInJustice” is going up in Manhattan to remember Floyd and two other figures, including Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police returning fire while using a no-knock warrant, and Georgia Congressman John Lewis, the prominent civil rights leader who died last year.

New York Artist Chris Carnabuci sculpted the tributes.

Carnabuci, along with George Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd, spoke with PIX11 to discuss the sculptures. 

The installation which will be open to the public beginning Sept. 30 in Union Square.

